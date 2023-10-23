Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,364 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $62.68. 315,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. Edison International has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

