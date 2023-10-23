Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000.

USMC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.14. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

