Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.58

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 89649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

