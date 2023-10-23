BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.52

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 48420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

BRC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BRC by 67.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BRC by 99.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 316.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BRC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

