VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.20

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 4213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.85 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.3052 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,739.34%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
