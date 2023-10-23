VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.20

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 4213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.85 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.3052 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,739.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

