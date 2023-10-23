iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.56

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 110388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
