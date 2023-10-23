Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.61

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 11529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,337,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 164,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.