The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.20

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.22), with a volume of 5538527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.24).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 481.90 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.92.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.