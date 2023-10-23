The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.20

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.22), with a volume of 5538527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.24).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 481.90 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.92.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
