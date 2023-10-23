DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 528958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

