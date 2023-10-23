Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.64

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 18293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cryoport by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

