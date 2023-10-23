PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.44

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

PureTech Health Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

