Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.01

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 14.01 and last traded at 14.18, with a volume of 23785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 14.47.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

