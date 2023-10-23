iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.58 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

