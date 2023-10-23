Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 11,626,345 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,626,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS PAVE opened at $28.77 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.