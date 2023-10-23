Matisse Capital Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matisse Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.