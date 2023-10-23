Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 128,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 50,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; option to acquire 100% interest in the VLM Project located in northwestern México; and option to acquire 100% interest in the Centauro Gold Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico, as well as acquires the La Loma Gold Project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

