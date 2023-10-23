Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.