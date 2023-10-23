Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

