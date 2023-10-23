Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading Up 26.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) shares were up 26.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 132,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 61,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
Featured Articles
