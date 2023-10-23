IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0023 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $79,472.71 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.