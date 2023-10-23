Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Tops $19,053.58

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $167.10 million and $19,053.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00014886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,704.04 or 0.99928349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.59148032 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $18,739.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

