Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $217.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $160.15 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

