Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $652,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Acuity Brands makes up about 1.7% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

AYI stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

