Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,489 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,104,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,059. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

