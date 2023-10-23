Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $69.60. 43,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

