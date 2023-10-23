Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $876,000 Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,534. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

