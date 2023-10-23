IFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.38. The stock had a trading volume of 133,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,484. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

