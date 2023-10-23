Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coinbase Global worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $2,222,584. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.