Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $16.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXC. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GXC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

