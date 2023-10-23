Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Position Raised by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 260,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. 29,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

