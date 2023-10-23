Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 30.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $219.33. 42,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.