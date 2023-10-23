Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

