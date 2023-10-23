Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,853 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.52. 31,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $313.57 and a one year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

