Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLEX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.76. 1,215,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

