204,430 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,354,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,195,672. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

