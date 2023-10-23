Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.