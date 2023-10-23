Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $556,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $186.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $237.58. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

