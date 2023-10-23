Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $186.49 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $145.68 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average of $190.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

