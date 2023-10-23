Ownership Capital B.V. Invests $129.58 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,578,000. MSCI accounts for about 2.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of MSCI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $484.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.28 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.89.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

