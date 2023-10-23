Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,447 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,196,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 199,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

SSNC stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

