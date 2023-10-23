Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,091,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $4,522,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

