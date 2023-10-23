Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 12,975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

