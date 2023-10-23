C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1,719.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Waters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 327.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Waters Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $251.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.90. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.11 and a one year high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.