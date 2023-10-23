Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of Delta Air Lines worth $159,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

