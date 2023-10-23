LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,273,980 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $155,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $6,323,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $246,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

