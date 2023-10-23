American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,156 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.63% of American Financial Group worth $165,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

AFG stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

