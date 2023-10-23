Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $171,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $793,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.95 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

