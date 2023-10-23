LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.46% of Harley-Davidson worth $175,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

