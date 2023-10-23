LSV Asset Management Sells 2,952 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.50% of Atkore worth $150,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $125.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

