LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,908,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,794 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $180,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,068,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $42.39 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

